Chesterfield boss says he is 'getting impatient' and 'irritated' with not knowing when on-loan Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou will return to Proact

Spireites boss John Sheridan has said he is 'getting impatient' and 'irritated' with the situation regarding on-loan Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou.

The 19-year-old, who can also play as a winger, joined Chesterfield on loan for the season in July but has been out of action due to a thigh injury.

He resumed training last week with the Canaries and Sheridan is keen for him to return to the Proact as soon as possible.

Sheridan said: "Anthony has got tonsillitis at the moment.

"There is too many things happening here and there. We are asking the question. There always seems something popping up one after another.

"We want him back here because he is a good player. He should have been back here Tuesday and little things keep happening.

"It can't keep going on the way it is. We need to actually know what the state of play is. We need to know whether he is coming back and if he is coming back we want him on board as quick as possible. We are getting impatient."

When asked if the loan deal could be cancelled, Sheridan said: "Yeah, possibly because I am getting a bit irritated. Everyone could see what he could give to the side. I believe Anthony wants to come back but I can't keep carrying on because of where we are at the moment."

John Sheridan: 'Losing nine matches is not something I ever envisaged' and accepts criticism will come his way

'It beats me up big time when we are losing', says Chesterfield manager John Sheridan

Despite Town's poor start to the season striker Mike Fondop has bagged five goals in five games for Chesterfield.

Speaking about his current form, Sheridan praised him and said: "He is doing well at the moment. We can't ask much more from him. Mike has come in, he is rough at the edges but he has scored good goals. Three great headers and the goal he scored the other day (against Halifax) is a good finish. He has done brilliant since he has come in."

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington made his first start for Chesterfield in the 1-1 with Dagenham and Redbridge last Saturday.

Shwan Jalal, who had started every game before that, dropped to the bench.

"Him (Coddington) and (Shwan) Jalal are pushing each other, there is not much between them," Sheridan said. "Like I say, no one has really got a case if I leave anyone out to come and argue with me.

"They are actually all good lads, not one of them give me a problem. They train properly, attitude is spot on, so I hope them who have been out of the team, if they get in the team, I hope they come back and help us to get off the mark and not let it keep dragging on."

One criticism raised by some Spireites supporters at the Chesterfield players is a lack of fitness.

But Sheridan was quick to dismiss that claim.

He said: "We have finished stronger than every team we have played. The only problem we have got is we keep giving teams 1-0 and 2-0 leads and we don't start the game well. We are making individual errors. It is not fitness levels, no, that does not go with me."

Town face a tough trip to third-placed Bromley tomorrow who are unbeaten so far.

Sheridan added: "They (Bromley) will be confident but we will go there knowing we are as good as any team in the league but we are now showing it. We know it will be a tough game.

"People will probably expect us to get beat tomorrow. Bromley will probably expect to beat us with the form we are in. But a bit of desire and endeavour might just get us that first win. At this moment we have just get to get over the line and get this first win if we can."