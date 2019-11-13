Chesterfield v Chorley preview: Spireites aim to go five unbeaten in National League but bottom club Chorley are no pushovers on the road

Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in the National League when they face bottom club Chorley at the Proact on Saturday.

The Spireites have won four out of their last six games in the league and have only lost one in the last seven excluding cup competitions.

The run has seen Town climb to 18th, three points above the relegation zone and 10 points off the play-off positions.

This weekend they face a struggling Chorley side who have only won one game in 20 attempts all season.

The part-timers from Lancashire were promoted from the National League North last season via the play-offs. It is the first time they are playing at this level for 29 years.

The Magpies are rock-bottom with just 13 points, are eight points from safety, have not won away, have the second worst defensive record in the league behind Ebbsfleet United and are the lowest scorers in the division with just 14.

Chorley’s last league win came more than two months ago on September 7 when they beat Stockport County at home 3-0.

However, despite their lack of wins, they have drawn 10 of their 20 league matches and have only lost one of their last their last five matches on the road. They have recently secured 0-0 draws at Dagenham Redbridge, FC Halifax Town and Eastleigh and a 1-1 stalemate at Dover Athletic.

Jamie Vermiglio’s team only lost 1-0 at Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round last weekend thanks to a late Nicky Maynard goal.

The part-timers defended well during the FA Cup tie and forced a great save out of Stags goalkeeper Conrad Logan on 80 minutes before conceding the winner from Maynard a minute later.

Speaking after the game, Vermiglio said: “It’s the story of our season.

“We go down that end and if Bainesy had scored we potentially win the game, instead we go down the other end, Matty was unsighted and they go on and score.

“The lads have done very well today. They have defended like trojans, they’ve won the ball back and kept it well, especially in the first half.

“We’ve caused them a few problems and you could hear from their fans they’ve been in a bit of a pickle at home.

“Their fans clapped us off and we’ve had some positive comments from the Mansfield management team.

“But at the end of the day we’re out the FA Cup. We were obviously never going to win it. But it’s the prestige and financial gain that comes with it so we’re disappointed, especially when you get to the last 10 minutes thinking you could get them back for at the very least a replay.

“We gave it a really good go at the end and I think we were unlucky today.”

He added: “They had more of the ball than us but our shape was good and they had to work very hard to break us down. They very rarely broke us down in the second half.

“Credit to our lads, they’ve done well at a very established side who play good football. We’ve more than matched them, but we now have to dust ourselves down and go again against Chesterfield.

“I feel sorry for the lads to a certain degree. To be sucker-punched again in the last 10 minutes it’s difficult for them to take.”

A Chorley player who Spireites fans will be familiar with is striker Louis Dodds.

The 33-year-old joined Chesterfield on an 18-month contract in January 2018 after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

His time at the Proact was not a success and he was loaned out to League Two Port Vale but returned early after the deal was cut short.

Dodds, who did not score a single goal for The Blues, was released by Chesterfield last May before joining The Magpies.

Chris Holroyd is Chorley’s leading scorer so far this season with six goals.

While boss Vermiglio has tried to solve his team’s scoring problems with the signing of striker Charles Vernam from League Two Grimsby Town on a month’s loan.

The 23-year-old has made seven appearances for the Mariners so far this season, having made 35 during the 2018/19 campaign.

Blues boss John Sheridan will almost have a full squad to choose from for the visit of Chorley.

Midfielder Sam Wedgbury is not expected to be ready for Saturday as he recovers from a calf injury he suffered last month against Wrexham.

The versatile David Buchanan is back from injury while Laurence Maguire, who has been out ill for two months, has started running again and could be an option.