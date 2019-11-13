Chesterfield defender says the Spireites do not fear anyone in the National League and insists they can still make the play-offs

Haydn Hollis insists Chesterfield do not fear anyone as the National League season approaches the halfway point.

After a poor start to the campaign the Spireites have slowly improved with four wins from their last six in the league.

And although Town are positioned just above the relegation zone a push for the play-offs can’t be ruled out just yet with the gap to the top seven standing at 10 points but with The Blues having played one game fewer.

“With no disrespect to anybody there is no reason why we should fear anybody, we are as good as anyone on our day in the league it is just about finding that consistency and doing it week in, week out,” Hollis told the DT.

“If you do not believe that you can make the play-offs then what is the point in doing it? If I don’t believe it how am I supposed to say to my teammates that we have got half a chance? I strongly believe that we can but I think we have to do what we have done in the last four or five weeks and keep going and giving a little bit more.”

The Blues face bottom club Chorley at the Proact on Saturday (3pm) who have only won one game all season.

The Lancashire part-timers are yet to record three points on their travels and are the lowest scorers in the division.

Hollis, who signed a permanent deal with Chesterfield in May after a loan spell, said: “I don’t think there is an easy game in this league I think everyone beats everyone. The best teams are just the most consistent teams.

“They (Chorley) took Mansfield all the way to the last five minutes in the FA Cup so I am expecting another tough game.

“You can’t underestimate anybody. Them coming to our place, as we have seen in the past, it is a big day out for everybody and they want to prove a point that they should be at a club like this.

“I think we will have to be patient, we have got good players that have that bit of quality to break through teams but my job is to make sure that if we are on top that we keep the back door shut because as we have seen teams can hit you on the counter.”

The 27-year-old centre-half, who scored his first goal of the season last time out against Ebbsfleet United, believes the Spireites are entering an important period of the season.

“I think with the amount of games coming up if we can get as many points as we can and get close to the play-offs into the New Year then it gives us a great chance,” he added.