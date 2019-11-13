This is what odds you can get on Chesterfield FC winning promotion, reaching the play-offs and being relegated from the National League

Chesterfield started the season as one of the favourites to win the National League.

But after a poor start the Spireites have slipped massively down the odds. So how do the bookmakers assess the Spireites' chance of promotion now and who else do they think could take top spot?

Bromley. National League winners 5/1. Promotion 3/1.

Torquay United. Winners 5/1. Promotion 11/4

Yeovil Town. Winners 5/1. Promotion 3/1.

Barrow. Winners 11/2. Promotion 10/3.

Solihull Moors. Winners 11/2. Promotion 11/4.

Notts County. Winners 7/1. Promotion 10/3

Harrogate Town. Winners 11/1. Promotion 5/1.

FC Halifax Town. Winners 16/1. Promotion 8/1.

Dover Athletic. Winners 20/1. Promotion 9/1.