A disappointing start from a side that lacked width - fan columnist Roland Gent has his say on Chesterfield's opening day defeat

Like most fans I await the start of a new football season with a mild amount of optimism,

I went into it knowing that we finally have a manger who has a proven track record and has shifted players in and out during the close season and has presumably a decent plan of how to play a style of football that’s going to see us win more often than not.

In the summer break every team in the division has had a huge clear out and influx of players, with no fees being exchanged at all, every transfer is a free, so it would seem that all the teams will need time to bed in and get some form together.

However it’s not so much about transfer fees as wages AFC Fylde managed to capture Matty Kosylo from Halifax, he’s one player who impressed me last season for the Shaymen.

They’ve also got our ex loanee centre back Alex Whitmore, so I’d expect the side from the motorway junction to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

Stockport County have had the fewest incoming, having only signed one player on loan since getting promoted from National League North although Conor Dimaio seems to be impressing for them in pre-season matches.

Our maiden voyage of the season started sluggishly, improved after half time and then went down like the Titanic as soon as the opposition made changes.

I have to say I was slightly disconcerted by John Sheridan saying words to the effect of the fact that he has too many midfielders who are too similar, well it’s obvious for all to see, that the side had no width and players looked a little out of sorts.

Our manager has commented that if Anthony Gerrard had been playing, we would not have lost, presumably he’s inferring that the ex-Oldham player will be able to organise the team better once he’s out on the pitch.

Many fans have commented despite being pleased that Gerrard has joined us, he might want to focus on shedding a few pounds in order to be fully effective.

You have to feel sorry though for some fans who have bought season tickets for the centre stand only for the club to build an extended dugout right in front of them, meaning that their welcome to a new season is a restricted view.

Hopefully the club will manage to sort out this problem soon enough and put something on the pitch that is worth watching, although this may only happen after key players some back from injury and illness. I’m looking forward to seeing what Anthony Spyrou can do when he gets a good run in the side