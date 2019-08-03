Chesterfield 1 Dover Athletic 2 - match gallery
It wasn't the start Chesterfield were hoping for as they kicked off the new season with a defeat.
Find out where it went wrong HERE and read the manager's thoughts HERE
It was an opening day to forget for Chesterfield following a 2-1 defeat.
jpimediaresell
It was an opening day to forget for Chesterfield following a 2-1 defeat.
jpimediaresell
It was an opening day to forget for Chesterfield following a 2-1 defeat.
jpimediaresell
It was an opening day to forget for Chesterfield following a 2-1 defeat.
jpimediaresell
View more