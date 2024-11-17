Encon Arrows chase the Wolves from the door

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Encon Arrows fought through an action filled encounter to take a home victory over the Worcester Wolves by 87 – 77.

The Encon Arrows recovered from a slow start to take a 50 – 36 interval lead. They threatened to run riot early in the third quarter leading by 21 points, however it was the Wolves who staged a fight back but eventually the Encon Arrows secured the victory.

The Encon Arrows were cold at the start as numerous missed 3 point attempts and some scruffy finishing allowed the Wolves to build an 8 – 2 lead bringing a time out from coach on the day, James Kelly. Jacob Paredes offered good leadership and 7 points at a sticky time while consecutive 3 pointers from Diogo Soares and a buzzer beater from George Odeke saw the Encon Arrows close the quarter trailing 22 – 21.

The Encon Arrows started the second quarter then suddenly hit amazing form with 5 long 3 pointers and tenacious defence taking the quarter 29 – 14. Diogo Soares hit a pair of 3 pointers while Hamza Ibrahim, George Odeke and Titus Berzinis also hit from behind the arc. The Encon Arrows were in control and led 50 – 36 at the interval.

The third quarter saw the teams locked together once again in an encounter full of good baskets and careless misses that just added to the overall encounter. Zak Ali had 3 points for the Encon Arrows and there were points for the athletic Callum McKenzie. The Encon Arrows took the quarter 22 – 20 but it was the Wolves who had the momentum despite trailing 72 – 56.

Into the final quarter the teams went with the Wolves desperate to close the gap with the Encon Arrows but the Encon Arrows making key baskets when they needed to chase them away. The Encon Arrows finally iced the game at 87 – 77.

The Encon Arrows move to 5 – 3 in the league but this week face a long trip to a resurgent Liverpool who will bring a strong and experienced physical presence to their defence of their home court. The Encon Arrows defence will be tested as always on the road as they earn the right to play their more extravagant brand of attacking basketball.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Diogo Soares 22, George Odeke 15, Jacob Paredes 13, Hamza Ibrahim 11, Mahamoud Ibrahim 9, Titus Berzinis 8, Callum McKenzie 6 Zak Ali 3

Coach James Kelly was a pleased leader as the buzzer sounded commenting; “It was so important to bounce back from last week’s draining loss at St Helens. We played brilliantly in spells but also had some slack periods. We need to continue to work hard on our finishing to put teams away when we were in the ascendancy but I commend the effort of the group who kept a dangerous Wolves group at bay when they were threatening to get back on terms. I am pleased with George Odeke who continues to progress within the system and had his best game so far with 15 points”.