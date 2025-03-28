Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover dog-loving businesses, quirky antique shops and eccentric Brits in three brand new episodes.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

1. Discover unusual antiques across the UK!

We’re delving into the world of antiques in a brand new Shots! TV episode. With so much rich history and unique stories to explore across the country, our teams have been busy finding the most interesting antiques in their region. In the episode, we discover a book from 1816 covering the entire history of Leeds, a quirky women’s magazine collection and an artificial leg. Watch Discover unusual antiques across the UK to find more unique objects and hidden treasures.

2. Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom - Episode 3

Paw and Order is a series that takes you behind-the-scenes at businesses that are all about our furry friends. From pet spas to dog bakeries, we explore the innovative companies that focus on dog luxuries. In this brand new episode, we visit a dog friendly café, a lavish doggy spa and we’ll meet Sasha, Britain's oldest dog. Watch Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom - Episode 3 to discover more dog-loving businesses.

3. Unconventional Brits: Episode 33

In the Unconventional Brits series on, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In a brand new episode, we meet a documentary photographer who’s immersed himself in the world of bare knuckle fighting, and the founder of a museum dedicated to a football club and its fans. Watch Unconventional Brits: Episode 33 to find out more.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content.