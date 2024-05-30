Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mountain rescue volunteers were deployed to a medical incident in the Peak District – with a young person being airlifted to hospital.

At 12.45pm on Wednesday, May 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to attend a medical incident on Win Hill.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A young member of a Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) group had suffered a medical event and was unable to carry on. A feeling of deja vu was in the air as the incident was basically exactly what we re-enacted in last nights training.

“The first team vehicle managed to drive along an off road track, and get to within 100m of the casualty site. As other team members arrived at the RV they started the ascent up Parkin Clough to join the rest of the team. A team paramedic was in the first team party and after a primary survey, he made a decision to request for air support.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT

“Helimed 54 was tasked, and once on scene, we were able to stretcher the casualty to the air ambulance for an onward journey to Sheffield Northern General for further treatment and care.