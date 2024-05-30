Nadine Bradley holding the passports sent to her by mistake

A mum from Chesterfield says she has left concerned about the potential for identify theft after she was sent SIX strangers' passports in the post.

Nadine Bradley, 43, successfully applied for travel documents for sons - Dru, 21, Ethan, 18, and Jamie, 16 - and was awaiting the return of two birth certificates.

But she was surprised when a large envelope was dropped off at her house containing six strangers’ passports - none of which shared a surname.

The government agency offered its "sincere apologies" and urged her to refrain from contacting the intended passport holders.

Nadine 43, her husband and carer, Stephen, 54 and their sons.

Nadine - who is disabled and relies on the support of her husband and carer, Stephen, 54 - from Chesterfield, said: "It was really concerning. Has our paperwork landed in someone else's hands?"

Nadine said a more sinister recipient could have taken advantage of the data breach, but she decided to contact HM Passport Service immediately.

"I could have gone and opened a whole load of credit cards," she said. "Identity fraud is a big thing."

Nadine sent the six passports back to the government agency on 29 April. In an email to Nadine, the passport service said: "I fully appreciate your concerns regarding the potential breach of data protection. I can assure you that this is not something that happens on a regular basis."

The government agency asked her to send the passports back with a promise of reimbursement. Nadine sent a receipt for £8.95 to the government agency, but three weeks later has received no acknowledgement or reimbursement.

"I know it is not a lot of money to some people, but I cannot be losing money," she said. "It is the principle of it. You don't expect His Majesty's government to be screwing you over."

Nadine said that she has received her children's new passports but is still waiting on two of their birth certificates.

