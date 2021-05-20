The 20°C Chesterfield 'heatwave' you can look forward to next month
While the weather has been wet for most of this month, making it one of the wettest Mays on record, temperatures are set to start heating up in Chesterfield in June.
After nearly three weeks of unrelenting rain, the UK could finally start to see some sunshine and summer weather make a return with a 16-day heatwave at the end of next month.
In Chesterfield, it could get as warm as 20°C around the middle of June according to Accuweather – with temperatures remaining high between 17 and 19°C for the following few weeks.
While the town is likely to see a few thundery showers according to forecasters, the weather will remain sunny and cloudy into July – with highs of 19°C to 20°C.
Temperatures are set to soar on July 2 and 3, with five days of non-stop 21°C heat.
But heavy rain is on the cards for the rest of today (Thursday, May 20) with thundery showers this afternoon and over the weekend.