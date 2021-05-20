The 20°C Chesterfield 'heatwave' you can look forward to next month

After nearly three weeks of unrelenting rain, the UK could finally start to see some sunshine and summer weather make a return with a 16-day heatwave at the end of next month.

In Chesterfield, it could get as warm as 20°C around the middle of June according to Accuweather – with temperatures remaining high between 17 and 19°C for the following few weeks.

While the town is likely to see a few thundery showers according to forecasters, the weather will remain sunny and cloudy into July – with highs of 19°C to 20°C.

Chesterfield sunshine: Luisa Bonsell, left, and Maya Mohammed enjoy the summer sun in Queens Park

Temperatures are set to soar on July 2 and 3, with five days of non-stop 21°C heat.

But heavy rain is on the cards for the rest of today (Thursday, May 20) with thundery showers this afternoon and over the weekend.

There could be highs of 20°C in Chesterfield next month.