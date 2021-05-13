When will the weather get better in Derbyshire?

It’s been generally cool with plenty of rain – and earlier this week people in many parts of Derbyshire witnessed epic thunderstorms.

The question on lots of residents’ lips is – when will the weather improve in Derbyshire?

Fingers crossed it'll be a decent summer...

Well you’re going to have to be patient – because according to experts, it could turn ‘unseasonably’ cold again towards the end of next week.

Liam Dutton, a Channel 4 weather presenter and Met Office qualified meteorologist, tweeted on Thursday: “If you’re hoping for notably warmer weather soon, then look away now…

“Both ECWMF and GFS weather models have another plunge of unseasonably cold Arctic air arriving later next week.

“Subject to change, but chilly days and frosty nights may return.”

According to the Met Office, Friday’s weather will be mostly dry but fairly cloudy across Derbyshire.

Over the weekend, showers will develop, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder. Temperatures will still be on the cool side.

And here’s the Met Office’s long-range forecast – which doesn’t make for particularly pleasant reading…

May 17 to May 27

Continuing unsettled and rather cool with showers developing on most days. Each day the showers are likely to be locally heavy with the risk of thunder, perhaps parts of the south most prone to these on Monday. It's likely to be breezy at times too, especially around coastal areas in the west. Temperatures look to remain rather below average across the country, although in any sunshine and lighter winds it will feel quite pleasant. Where winds fall light and skies clear it is still possible we could see some overnight frost in sheltered, prone locations. Perhaps beginning to turn rather more settled toward the end of the period, but this very uncertain at this stage.

May 27 to June 10

Confidence is low for this outlook as is typical of late spring and early summer. However perhaps a trend to rather more settled conditions as we move into early June with more in the way of dry weather and sunshine. With this we are likely to see a recovery in temperature too, although at this stage there is no strong signal for any very warm weather.