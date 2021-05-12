Incredible lightning footage captured as storm breaks over north Derbyshire

Derbyshire was hit by a deluge of heavy rain, enormous thunder claps and large bolts of lightning as the storm raged on Tuesday night.

Bolsover resident David Turford was able to capture astonishing footage of the shocking storm in which the lightning can be seen piercing through the darkness of the night sky.

Other areas of the country were also pelted by hailstones and battered by similar thunderstorms, with a nine-year-old sadly dying after being struck by lightning in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident David Turford captured the incredible footage as the storm broke over Bolsover

David said: “For a minute I thought Thor was on his way down! Not seen lightning like this for a very long time! I live in Bolsover and this is looking towards Hillstown, you can see the Watertower every now and again when it flashes.

"It was taken over about 40 minutes then the last few clips are taken looking towards Clowne on my backs as it rolls away. You could still see it for at least an hour after it passed over us.”

He added: “It was sad to hear about the boy in Blackpool but I do like seeing the power of nature at its best.

“If you listen on the video I think the second flash hits something as you literally hear the boom and it’s not like rolling thunder noise that comes after.”

According to the Met Office, any showers today will die out quickly during the evening, then the forecast will be dry and largely clear with no further storms expected.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor