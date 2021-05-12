Chesterfield neighbours celebrate golden weddings on same day

Sandra and Dave Oldfield and June and Trev Baston toast their marital milestone on Saturday, May 15.

The Oldfield and Bastons have been neighbours on Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield for 30 years, with Sandra and Dave living at 108 and June and Trev at 112.

Sandra said: “June came to live next door but one to me and we’ve been friends ever since; she’s there for me if I need her and vice-versa.” June said: “Sandra is a great neighbour and a brilliant friend. Her heart’s in the right place.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra and Dave Oldfield, from left, and neighbours June and Trev Baston celebrate their golden wedding anniversaries on Saturday, May 15. 2021.

Coincidentally, the couples first bumped into each other at Chesterfield Register Office on their wedding day. June said: “We were supposed to get married before Sandra and Dave but my husband was late because he had a hangover. So I said ‘let them go in before us’.”

Love blossomed for June and Trev after they met while working at Trebor sweet factory. They now have three daughters, five grandchildren and one grandson and will welcome their first great-grandchild in August.

An initial meeting in Queen’s Park between Sandra, who was then working at Robinsons, and Dave, who was employed by Chesterfield Tubes, led to their half-century of marriage. The couple have a son and a daughter, three granddaughters and a grandson.

Sandra, who is a consultant for Slimming World, said: “Now we’ve got to 50 years, none of us can believe it.”

June added: “When we got to our silver anniversary, I remember shouting ‘Sandra, did you get your medal?’ All of a sudden, we’re on 50 – unbelievable!”

Social distancing requirements mean the couples will have low-key golden wedding celebrations on Saturday.

The Oldfields plan to have a small family gathering in their garden. Sandra, who is 66, said: “When things get back to normal, we can have a bigger celebration.”