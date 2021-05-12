Dramatic images as Derbyshire battered by huge thunder and lightning storm

Many residents managed to capture the dramatic scenes, with forks of lightning and enourmous claps of thunder seen and heard from around 9pm.

Some areas were even pelted by hailstones as the surprise storm made it’s way across the county following a spell of heavy rain.

Taking to social media last night, resident Charlotte Boyd said: “It scared me! The rain and hail was so loud, the windows were rattling and the lightning was flashing constantly like someone was taking photos on flash at the window! Despite this though, my three-year-old springer Ralph was laid on his back asleep with his legs in the air- not phased one bit.”

Resident Lewis Preece captured this shocking image of lightning over Derbyshire last night

Gillian Robinson said: “Took electric off here. A right nasty storm, too close for comfort.”

Cheri Southam said: “Whoa! Thunder that just looked [sic] our TV and shook the house and us in our chairs!”

Donna M Mellor added: “Shook the house! The thunder was right above our house ! The lightening was like someone was at the windows taking pictures with the flash on bright. Dogs went mad as the rain hit the windows!”

Richard Bowring spotted the lightning over Hathersage

It comes as a nine-year-old boy from Blackpool died yesterday after being hit by lightning while out playing football.

According to the Met Office more rain is to come over the next week with five days of sunshine and showers forecast – although no further storms are expected.

Jess Gould captured this image of lightning swirling around a house last night

Nick Rhodes shared this image of a lightning strike over houses in Hasland

Brad Moore snapped this picture of the skies over Boythorpe

Nicky Whelan spotted the storm as it broke over Hasland

Nick Rhodes also shared this image, saying: "Seen while out walking on the Avenue country park. It was sunny when I set off."

Melissa Clark shared this image of the lightning as it pierced the dark night sky

Lee Shenko said: "Took two seconds apart and merged together, looks like night and day."