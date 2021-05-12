Dramatic images as Derbyshire battered by huge thunder and lightning storm
The skies over Derbyshire were lit up by lightning on Tuesday, as the county was battered by a deluge of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Many residents managed to capture the dramatic scenes, with forks of lightning and enourmous claps of thunder seen and heard from around 9pm.
Some areas were even pelted by hailstones as the surprise storm made it’s way across the county following a spell of heavy rain.
Taking to social media last night, resident Charlotte Boyd said: “It scared me! The rain and hail was so loud, the windows were rattling and the lightning was flashing constantly like someone was taking photos on flash at the window! Despite this though, my three-year-old springer Ralph was laid on his back asleep with his legs in the air- not phased one bit.”
Gillian Robinson said: “Took electric off here. A right nasty storm, too close for comfort.”
Cheri Southam said: “Whoa! Thunder that just looked [sic] our TV and shook the house and us in our chairs!”
Donna M Mellor added: “Shook the house! The thunder was right above our house ! The lightening was like someone was at the windows taking pictures with the flash on bright. Dogs went mad as the rain hit the windows!”
It comes as a nine-year-old boy from Blackpool died yesterday after being hit by lightning while out playing football.
According to the Met Office more rain is to come over the next week with five days of sunshine and showers forecast – although no further storms are expected.