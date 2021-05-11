Chesterfield dad and daughter take to the skies to raise money for Ashgate Hospice

Chris Holt is raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare before he becomes to ill to do so

Chris Holt, 59, and his daughter Kaela, 32, took to the skies on Thursday, April 29, at Langar Airfield in Nottingham, where they were strapped to an instructor to take part in their first tandem skydive.

After climbing to 15,000 feet, they experienced exhilarating free falls of up to 120 miles per hour.

Kaela said: "Honestly, on the day all I remember of it is feeling sick. My dad was fine, he wasn’t unnerved by it at all but I was not feeling too good about it – and probably wouldn’t do it again!

Chris and Kaela holt pictured with their family before the charity skydive

"My dad said he’d do it again, he really enjoyed the day.”

The daring duo decided to raise cash for Ashgate Hospicecare after Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March.

Although Chris is not currently under the care of Ashgate, his cancer has spread to his liver and lymph nodes and is now terminal meaning that one day both he and his family will be in need of specialist support from the hospice team.

Kaela Holt during the charity skydive

Initially hoping to raise just £500, the pair have more than doubled their original target with their current donation total now standing at £1,550.

Kaela said: “I’m so glad I get to have this experience with my brave dad, it’s such a brilliant legacy to leave giving to a good cause in his own hour of need and we all love him so much and are so proud of him.”

“We’re really happy. I cried quite a bit when we hit £500 and since then we’ve tripled it. My dad is over the moon.”

Sadly, since completing the skydive Chris has taken a turn for the worse and is back in hospital having just had an operation.

Chris Holt during the charity skydive

This has meant he is unable to start his chemotherapy on May 12 as planned, but the family are holding out hope that he will be well enough for palliative treatment soon.

"They always say cancer is never a straight road, there’s always bumps and unexpected hurdles and that’s exactly what we’re experiencing right now,” Kaela added.

You can still donate to the pair’s fundraising efforts by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikaela-holt.

Kaela's daughter who very lovingly calls her granddad ‘Pies’