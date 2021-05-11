Dramatic pictures and video emerge of rescue operation after young man seriously injured in Derbyshire

Picture posted by Derby Mountain Rescue Team on Twitter.

Multiple emergency services attended High Tor in Matlock Bath on Monday afternoon after a man in his 20s fell.

A Coastguard helicopter, a Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance chopper, East Midlands Ambulance Service and mountain rescue personnel were all called to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was made to winch the man up to the Coastguard helicopter which then took him to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

In a post after the incident, Derby Mountain Rescue Team confirmed that a man in his 20s had fallen at High Tor and ‘sustained serious injuries’.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance described the rescue operation as a ‘great team effort for dedicated patient care’

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit, from Derbyshire police, added: "Amazing teamwork from all involved.”

Picture posted by Derby Mountain Rescue Team on Twitter.

It’s the second drama in the High Tor area in days.

A walker who fell a ‘significant distance’ near High Tor on May 1 had to be rushed to hospital.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor

Picture posted by Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance on Twitter.