Your colourful rainbow pictures after rare weather phenomenon spotted over north Derbyshire

Derbyshire Times' readers have been sharing their colourful rainbow pictures after a rare triple rainbow was spotted over the county on Monday

A colourful triple rainbow was spotted over north Derbyshire on Monday evening on a mixed day of sunshine and heavy rain showers.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 14th May 2021, 11:20 am

Derbyshire Times’ readers were quick to capture the rare weather phenomenon – with three arcs being visible for a brief period before it returned to a double rainbow – and they’ve shared these great pictures with us on our Facebook page…

1. Colourful rainbow

Sharon Waller spotted the rainbow in the skies over Inkersall

Photo: Sharon Waller

2. Colourful rainbow

Jeanette Carpenter spotted this rainbow as it brought some much-needed colour to the dark grey sky

Photo: Jeanette Carpenter

3. Colourful rainbow

Lucia Rosa shared this stunning picture after the break in heavy rain

Photo: Lucia Rosa

