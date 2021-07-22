Met Office issues flood warning for Derbyshire
The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and thundery showers which could cause flooding in Derbyshire.
Forecasters say there is potential for disruption from the storms and have put a yellow warning in place for 48 hours from midnight on Saturday, July 24.
A yellow warning means there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings’.
Where flooding occurs, there is ‘a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services’.
Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
And the Met Office says there is ‘a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads’.
Power cuts are also possible from the storms.