Met Office issues flood warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and thundery showers which could cause flooding in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:48 am

Forecasters say there is potential for disruption from the storms and have put a yellow warning in place for 48 hours from midnight on Saturday, July 24.

A yellow warning means there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings’.

MORE: Chesterfield Borough Council promises 'comprehensive investigation' after video of abusive staff member

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There is a possibility of flooding this weekend in Derbyshire.
There is a possibility of flooding this weekend in Derbyshire.

Where flooding occurs, there is ‘a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services’.

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

MORE: Fresh plans submitted to create new buildings at Chesterfield Hotel site

And the Met Office says there is ‘a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads’.

Power cuts are also possible from the storms.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

DerbyshireMet OfficePower cutsChesterfield Borough Council