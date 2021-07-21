Chesterfield Borough Council promises 'comprehensive investigation' after video of abusive staff member posted on YouTube

Daniel Green took the footage at the council’s Stonegravels Depot on Friday after claiming to have been ‘threatened’ earlier in the day by another council employee with a claw hammer.

After asking repeatedly to speak to a manager, Mr Green, 27, is sworn at twice by a member of staff behind the counter at the office.

The council has apologised and says it ‘does not condone this type of behaviour towards any member of the public’.

The incident took place at Chesterfield Borough Council's Stonegravels Depot.

Mr Green said he was at home on Flamstead Crescent, Chesterfield, when he noticed ‘council officers’ climbing into the flat of a young woman who is one of his neighbours.

"When I asked them for ID it kicked off,” he said.

"One came back and threatened me with a claw hammer. I went to the office and recorded it all.

"I think the member of staff should be sacked. If someone working at Tesco did that to you they would definietely be sacked.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council offered a ‘full apology for the behaviour of our member of staff’.

"The council does not condone this type of behaviour towards any member of the public,” she said.

“We expect very high standards of customer service, and in this particular incident we have fallen short of the professionalism routinely shown by council employees.

“A comprehensive investigation of this incident, and other incidents which are alleged to have occurred that day, will now take place and appropriate action will follow to address the findings and issues raised.”