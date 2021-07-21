Met Office says Derbyshire weather will get even hotter before thunderstorms arrive
Forecasters say the weather in Derbyshire will get hotter before thunderstorms bring an end to the sweltering temperatures of the last week.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:51 am
The Met Office predicts Chesterfield will see temperatures of 27C again today and the mercury will rise even further to peak at 28C on Thursday.
Forecasters say Friday is likely to be cooler at 24C, with temperatures plummeting further to 20C on Saturday with more unsettled conditions.
Sunday is now the most likely day in north Derbyshire to see thundery showers, according to the Met Office.