Met Office says Derbyshire weather will get even hotter before thunderstorms arrive

The Met Office predicts Chesterfield will see temperatures of 27C again today and the mercury will rise even further to peak at 28C on Thursday.

Forecasters say Friday is likely to be cooler at 24C, with temperatures plummeting further to 20C on Saturday with more unsettled conditions.

The Met Office predicts thundery showers for Derbyshire this weekend.