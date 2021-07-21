Fresh plans submitted to create new buildings at Chesterfield Hotel site

The buildings would be ‘for a variety of potential uses’, according to Chesterfield Borough Council.

The hotel building is expected to be demolished by early next year.

The Chesterfield Hotel building.

The council and Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd – which owns the prominent property – has now submitted an outline planning application for the erection of two buildings at the Malkin Street site.

One would be up to six storeys while the other would be up to three storeys.

According to the application form, the buildings would primarily be used as an office and a hotel.

Possible further uses to be considered include residential flats, retail, event space and food and drink establishments.

The Derbyshire Times asked the council to clarify exactly what would be in the two buildings.

A council spokesperson said: “This is an application for outline planning permission for the development of the site – in principle – for a variety of potential uses as part of the wider regeneration plans for this part of the town centre.

“Therefore there is no specific detail about what will be in the two buildings and how they will operate, or any artist impressions, at this stage – this detail will come forward in a full planning application at a later date.

“Internal work at the former hotel is ongoing and we expect that the building will be demolished by early 2022.”

Last year, the council revealed it had ‘taken a part freehold, part leasehold interest’ in the Chesterfield Hotel site.

Chesterfield Hotel opened in 1877 and closed in 2015.

It has lain empty for much of the last six years – with many describing the building as an ‘eyesore’.

Councillors last year approved an outline planning application to build offices and a car park with around 40 spaces at the location.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, council leader, said last year: “Chesterfield Hotel was a significant building and a venue which has served the town well over the years.

“Sadly, the costs to remodel and refurbish the building to bring it back into productive use are too high, and it is deemed an unviable option as compared with redevelopment of the site."