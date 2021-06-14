Water supply cut off to 35 Chesterfield homes following burst pipe

A pipe burst overnight on Works Road in Chesterfield causing a considerable number of residents to be cut off from the water supply, Severn Trent have said.

It is understood that properties in the Hollingwood, Brimington and Barrow Hill areas of Chesterfield are affected by the loss of water.

Severn Trent have now shut the water supply off to ‘around 35 properties’ as workers attempt to repair the issue – they have warned that some residents may still be experiencing poor water pressure.

However this is expected to improve throughout the morning as work is carried out on the network and water supply is turned back.

In a statement released this morning, the water company said: “The burst pipe causing the supply issues this morning is located close to Works Road in Chesterfield.

“Our teams are pumping water into the network to keep as many customers as possible on supply.

"Some customers may still experience poor water pressure, but this will improve as morning demand drops.

“To carry out the required repair work we need to shut the supply off to around 35 properties.

"As soon as the repair is complete, we will get the water turned back on.”

More information to follow about the water supply issues, as soon as we get it.