Golfing trio on marathon mission to fight prostate cancer

All set for their golfing marathon at the Shirland club are (from left) Nigel Bailey, David Wigley and Elliot Teer.

David Wigley, of Alfreton, Elliot Teer, of Kirkby, and Nigel Bailey, of Swanwick, will tee off as early as 4.30 in the morning at Shirland Golf Club in the Amber Valley.

And they won’t stop until about eight in the evening after completing four gruelling rounds, playing a total of 72 holes and walking the marathon distance of 26 miles at the popular parkland course.

It’s all part of The Big Golf Race Marathon that has been created by the Prostate Cancer UK charity to boost its coffers during 2021.

"Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, “ said David, 30, who works as a postman.

"It kills one man every 45 minutes, which is the same time it takes to play three holes of golf.

"That’s why we are golfing the distance and taking on The Big Golf Race to keep men in the game for longer.

"The money raised by this challenge will help fund research into lifesaving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.”

Elliot, 28, is a personal trainer at a leisure centre in Alfreton, and Nigel, 59, who is the father of David’s girlfriend, Claire, is the former assistant head teacher at Selston High School.

The three regularly play golf together at local courses but although David used to be a member at Breadsall Priory, they are leisure golfers, rather than serious players with handicaps.

They have branded themselves ‘The Postie, The PT And The Pensioner’ for this marathon challenge, which will take place on Tuesday, June 29.

"We like to play a few times a month,” said David. “We thought this challenge was something we could do, and e-mailed various courses to see if they could support us.

"Shirland has kindly donated all four rounds free of charge in support of our fundraising efforts.

"Whether we’ll be fit enough, we’ll soon find out, but we have been trying to get a few rounds in.

"I am used to walking in my job as a postman, but we are just going for it.”

Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that is funding ground-breaking research, and driving forward radical improvements in diagnosis and treatment.

Between now and the end of the year, it is asking golfing friends to get together to take part in The Big Golf Race Marathon.

Participants can choose the full marathon of 72 holes or the half-marathon of two rounds comprising 18 holes each.

They can earn sponsorship in any way they choose, with prizes for the top earners including a golf break at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, golfing gear and golf balls.

David has set up a JustGiving page to collect money from anyone kind enough to donate, and their fundraising target is £1,000.

"We will also be putting into the fund ourselves,” David explained.