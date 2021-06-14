Burst pipe leaves Chesterfield homes and businesses without water
Homes and businesses in parts of Chesterfield are without water this morning after a pipe burst over night.
A statement from Severn Trent water said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Chesterfield area that may be waking up to find that they have no water or low water pressure.
"This is due to a burst water pipe that our teams discovered in the early hours of the morning.
"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused, we know how difficult it is to be without water but we’d like reassure everyone that our teams will work as quickly as possible to get the water supplies back on for everyone affected.”
It is understood that properties in the Hollingwood, Brimington and Barrow Hill areas of Chesterfield are affected by the loss of water.
Severn Trent say some properties may still have water supply, but at a low pressure or water may appear ‘slightly discoloured or bubbly’
Residents can fins out more by visiting their website