Burst pipe leaves Chesterfield homes and businesses without water

A statement from Severn Trent water said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Chesterfield area that may be waking up to find that they have no water or low water pressure.

"This is due to a burst water pipe that our teams discovered in the early hours of the morning.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused, we know how difficult it is to be without water but we’d like reassure everyone that our teams will work as quickly as possible to get the water supplies back on for everyone affected.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent say the cause of the outage is a burst pipe

It is understood that properties in the Hollingwood, Brimington and Barrow Hill areas of Chesterfield are affected by the loss of water.

Severn Trent say some properties may still have water supply, but at a low pressure or water may appear ‘slightly discoloured or bubbly’