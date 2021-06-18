'Over 60 minute delays' to drivers approaching A38 in Derbyshire after road reopened

Highways England previously shut the road in both directions from Little Eaton and Coxbench due to a ‘police related incident’ earlier this morning (Friday, June 18).

The A38 has now been reopened in both directions following the incident which called Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, emergency services and traffic officers to the scene.

There are also more than 60 minute delays on the approach to the incident on the A38 – spanning three miles back to Upper Hartshay, according to Highways England.

Lanes on the M1 northbound from junctions 31 to 30 close to Chesterfield were also temporarily closed this morning, after a road traffic collision.

However vehicles have now been recovered and all lanes of traffic have now been reopened.

More updates to follow.

