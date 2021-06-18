Traffic diverted after A38 in Derbyshire closed in both directions following 'police incident'
The A38 in Derbyshire has been closed in both directions with traffic now being diverted, following a ‘police incident’.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:23 am
The road is shut northbound at Little Eaton and southbound from Coxbench due to a police related incident, Derbyshire Constabulary have said.
Traffic is being diverted, to avoid the scene, northbound through Little Eaton village and the carriageway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Emergency services and traffic officers are in attendance.
While Highways England have confirmed there are ‘minimal’ delays to drivers.
More to follow.