Traffic diverted after A38 in Derbyshire closed in both directions following 'police incident'

The road is shut northbound at Little Eaton and southbound from Coxbench due to a police related incident, Derbyshire Constabulary have said.

Traffic is being diverted, to avoid the scene, northbound through Little Eaton village and the carriageway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Emergency services and traffic officers are in attendance.

While Highways England have confirmed there are ‘minimal’ delays to drivers.

