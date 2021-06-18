Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 this morning after an accident.

Higways England said that lanes have been closed on the The M1 southbound between junctions J31 and J30 following the road traffic collision

It is expected that there will be disruption to traffic using the motorway until 8am this morning.

The A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby is also closed this morning because on a medical emergency

A crash on the M1 is cayusing delays for motorists this morning