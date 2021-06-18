Highways England reopen lanes on M1 near Chesterfield after crash

There were delays to drivers in Derbyshire this morning following an accident on the motorway in the southbound direction between junctions 31 and 30.

Recovery workers and traffic officers have now removed debris and all lanes have reopened.

The A38 is still closed in the southbound direction from Coxbench due to an ongoing police incident that started at around 5am today (Friday, June 18).

Highways England have reopened lanes on the M1 between junctions J31 and J30 after a crash this morning.