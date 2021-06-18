Highways England reopen lanes on M1 near Chesterfield after crash

All lanes on the M1 close to Chesterfield have now been reopened by Highways England, after a road traffic collision earlier this morning.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:43 am
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:43 am

There were delays to drivers in Derbyshire this morning following an accident on the motorway in the southbound direction between junctions 31 and 30.

Recovery workers and traffic officers have now removed debris and all lanes have reopened.

The A38 is still closed in the southbound direction from Coxbench due to an ongoing police incident that started at around 5am today (Friday, June 18).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Highways England have reopened lanes on the M1 between junctions J31 and J30 after a crash this morning.

Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 this morning after an accident

Traffic diverted after A38 in Derbyshire closed in both directions following 'police incident'

Derbyshire rail passengers face disruption as union calls string of summer strikes

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

ChesterfieldEnglandDerbyshireHighways England