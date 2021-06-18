Highways England reopen lanes on M1 near Chesterfield after crash
All lanes on the M1 close to Chesterfield have now been reopened by Highways England, after a road traffic collision earlier this morning.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:43 am
Updated
There were delays to drivers in Derbyshire this morning following an accident on the motorway in the southbound direction between junctions 31 and 30.
Recovery workers and traffic officers have now removed debris and all lanes have reopened.
The A38 is still closed in the southbound direction from Coxbench due to an ongoing police incident that started at around 5am today (Friday, June 18).