Motorists warned to avoid busy Derbyshire road following crash

Ambulances and fire crews were called to Market Street in Heanor after a road traffic collision this morning.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:54 pm

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have warned drivers and residents to avoid the busy road following the crash which took place at around 11.16am on Monday, May 24.

Firefighters from the Heanor and Eastwood Station arrived at the scene, along with East Midlands Amnulance Service.

It comes after vehicles collided on Market Street earlier today.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Market Street in Heanor following a vehicle crash earlier this morning.

More updates to follow as we get them.

