Police warning over conman driving blue van with 'Irish number plates' in Chesterfield
Police in Chesterfield have issued a warning to residents about a rogue trader operating in the area.
Officers in Chesterfield South say the conman is driving a blue van and pretending to be from a guttering/roofing company.
PCSO Suzanne Gouldsbrough said: “We are not aware of anyone falling victim to this 'company'.
"We just want to make people aware, to stop anybody becoming a future victim. The driver is said to speak with an Irish accent and the van is on Irish number plates.
"Whilst we fully appreciate that most companies of this nature are legitimate, it always pays to make a few enquiries about a company before employing them.
"This can be done by checking databases such as Trusted Traders.”
