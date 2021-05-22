'Thoughts and prayers' with man's family after body found near Chesterfield
Chesterfield residents have expressed their shock and sadness after a body believed to be that of a missing man was found in woodland.
Police officers searching for 39-year-old Andy Holmes made the discovery in the early hours of Friday, May 21, off Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton, and revealed the news last night.
Andy’s family have been made aware and officers said their ‘thoughts are with them at this time’.
Posting on our Facebook page, Ruth Rodgers said her thoughts ‘are with the young man's family’.
Trudy Rouse said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this sad time.”
Posting on Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook page, Nicolette Knowles said it was ‘such sad news’ and Laura Taylor said it was ‘so very sad, RIP’.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said last night: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”