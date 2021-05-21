Police find body believed to be missing man in woods near Chesterfield

The discovery was made in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 21) in woodland off Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton.

Andy’s family have been made aware and officers said their ‘thoughts are with them at this time’.

