Police find body believed to be missing man in woods near Chesterfield

Police officers searching for missing man Andy Holmes have found a body believed to be that of the 39-year-old near Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:48 pm

The discovery was made in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 21) in woodland off Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton.

Andy’s family have been made aware and officers said their ‘thoughts are with them at this time’.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said tonight: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”