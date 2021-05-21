Chesterfield Royal Hospital releases statement as surge in A&E patients continues

A total of 1,100 patients attended the hospital’s emergency department (ED) between Monday and Thursday this week – the same number as last week and which prompted a plea from hospital bosses.

A Royal spokesperson said the hospital didn’t want to see services under pressure across the board simply because A&E was ‘not being used appropriately’.

The spokesperson said: "This is why we’re asking people to think about what service they might need; if you’re unsure then it is always worth picking up the phone and speaking to a health expert at NHS111 who will be able to give you advice, direct you to the nearest and most appropriate service and in some cases even make an appointment for you."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital's emergency department remains under pressure.

The Royal says genuine emergencies will be dealt with first and people with less serious conditions could face long delays.

"Our ED is here for potentially life threatening conditions such as severe chest pains, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or head injuries, not minor cuts, headaches, neck pain or if you generally feel unwell,” the spokesperson added.

Some residents have claimed this surge in demand is because GP surgeries have yet to return to full capacity as we emerge from the pandemic.

However, Joined Up Care Derbyshire, which speaks for GP surgeries in the county, said family doctors face ‘enormous challenges’ and were reducing ‘unnecessary contact within the surgery’.