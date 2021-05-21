Here are the Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of May as drinkers return to pubs

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show eight neighbourhoods in Derbyshire, outside Derby city, which saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 7 May and 14 May.

