Neighbourhoods where Covid is rising have been revealed. Image: Pixabay.

Here are the Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of May as drinkers return to pubs

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Derbyshire and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 21st May 2021, 1:43 pm

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show eight neighbourhoods in Derbyshire, outside Derby city, which saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 7 May and 14 May.

1. Hadfield East

Hadfield East, High Peak, has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on May 7 to 110.1 on May 14.

2. New Mills

New Mills, High Peak, has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on May 7 to 82.6 on May 14.

3. Glossop

Glossop, High Peak, has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on May 7 to 58.9 on May 14.

4. Killamarsh

Killamarsh has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on May 7 to 52.6 on May 14.

