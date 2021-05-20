The 11 Chesterfield areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow

But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show 11 out of 13 areas of Chesterfield were reporting less than three cases of Covid-19 in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with indoor hospitality opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 7 and 14 May.

1. Newbold Newbold recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 7 May to 14 May. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 7 May to 14 May. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 7 May to 14 May. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Chesterfield Central and Stonegraves Chesterfield Central recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 7 May to 14 May. Photo: BWJ Buy photo