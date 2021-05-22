Two women seriously injured in brutal attack outside Derbyshire pub

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Derbyshire which left two women injured.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 4:28 pm

Derbyshire Constabulary says that at around 9.30pm on Friday, May 21, an incident happened outside the Railway Tavern in Station Road, Langley Mill.

A police spokesperson said: “Two women, one aged 36 and one aged 27, were assaulted. The 36-year-old remains in hospital with a broken leg.

Police say the incident took place outside the Railway Tavern in Station Road, Langley Mill. Image: Google maps.

"The 27-year-old suffered facial injuries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

