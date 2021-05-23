They five student officers have been together since the beginning of January and will now go their separate ways across the county.

Stations in Derby, Cotton Lane, Peartree, Amber Valley and Matlock are gearing up to greet them.

A spokesperson said: “All of the group have worked in policing before, in police staff roles as police community support officers and detective staff investigators. It's great news for us that they've chosen to carry on their careers in policing as full-time police officers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest recruits to Derbyshire Police.

The students are the first intake on the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) – which is for people who already have at least a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent level 6 qualification) or are in the final year of study and would like to be trained to be a first-class police officer.

Constable Graham Fish from the training team said: “The degree holder entry route is a major change in police training and this group of students has helped paved the way.

"They have had an initial learning phase of 20 weeks and have demonstrated competence both practically and academically. I have appreciated their patience, flexibility and their sense of humour in seeing this, the first degree holder course through.

"I wish them all the best in their policing careers.”

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire met up with the students, and their trainers, at police headquarters in their final week to congratulate each one for their achievements this far.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mrs Angelique Foster, said: “This has to be a pivotal moment in all officers’ careers, so I was pleased to be able to meet and congratulate these five graduates marking the completion of their initial training.

“Officer numbers in Derbyshire are increasing. The recruitment schedule as part of the Government’s police uplift programme is on target and by offering a variety of ways in which people can join up, we will widen the skills with which people join.

"I want to make sure going forward that we increase police numbers in Derbyshire and this will be part of my plan to increase visibility as promised."