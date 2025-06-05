"It will annoy people": Derbyshire council opens consultation on new A61 traffic lights and 40mph zone

Users of the A61 through Wingerworth are being asked to have their say on proposed safety improvements around a pair of busy junctions, in a public consultation launched by North East Derbyshire District Council which is already stirring opposition.

The road through the village has been the scene of a number of accidents in recent years, sparking calls for action in the community including a petition set up by four teenagers who witnessed the aftermath of one particularly serious incident on their doorstep.

On Thursday, June 5, the council unveiled its response and opened a public consultation on proposals to alter two junctions with residential side streets and reduce the speed limit from 50 to 40 miles per hour over a 1.6-mile stretch of the road.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We have carried out a number of detailed studies to see what improvements could be made to Mill Lane and Nottingham Drive junctions to allow safe and convenient access and egress onto the A61 for traffic, pedestrians and cyclists, whilst also maintaining traffic flows on the A61 itself.”

The new traffic lights would control the A61 junction with Mill Lane and allow safe pedestrian crossings. (Photo: Google)

The council’s preferred option is to introduce traffic lights controlling the Mill Lane junction together with a pedestrian crossing, a separate traffic island and a vehicle detection system which would create gaps in the flow for vehicles using the Nottingham Drive junction.

The scheme would involve new road markings, resurfacing sections, relocating bus stops and “modest” widening of the existing carriageways and footways in places, but the council says it would “minimise impacts on the community during scheme construction and minimise or avoid taking land from third parties.”

All existing hedgerows, land boundaries and trees would be kept as they are, and “generous” grass verges would be retained.

The new speed limit is deemed more suitable for the village – and reflects traffic surveys putting the average current speed at 35-37mph – and pedestrians crossing on the way to school, playgrounds, shops, pubs, workplaces and other regular destinations.

The initial design for the new road layout. (Image: North East Derbyshire District Council)

Pedestrian crossings and vehicle traffic are expected to increase with the 250-home Avenue development, and the possibility of more housing and a new council waste depot on Mill Lane in the pipeline.

The 40mph limit would apply from Birdholme Brook – where it meets the 30mph zone through Chesterfield – to Redleadmill Brook just north of New Tupton.

According to documents released by the council, introducing only layout changes while maintaining a 50mph limit would necessitate a larger junction at Mill Lane, meaning land purchases from third parties and “high costs” for the project.

Under the preferred option, “the cost of the preferred scheme is less than a conventional roundabout” while also offering more benefit for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Ross Shipman says the plan fails previous promises for a new roundabout at the junction. (Photo: Contributed)

But parish and district councillor Ross Shipman, leader of North East Derbyshire Independents, is questioning the council’s argument.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous. We’ve seen what traffic lights have done at the Tesco in Clay Cross. They’re well intentioned to let traffic flow, but they actually hold it up at the wrong time. This isn’t going to benefit anybody and it will annoy a lot more in the process.

“Something does need to be done, turning right out of Mill Lane or Nottingham Drive is extremely difficult when cars are flying down there. However, I think they’re ticking a box to say they’ve done something about the safety concerns while not dealing with it really.”

He added: “Once the southern end of the Avenue opens up, there will be safer, alternative turning points available. I personally think it needs to be a roundabout. That was the original idea when plans were submitted for the Avenue. Now I’m told the owner of the land next to the Mill Lane junction is charging too high a price.

The new 40mph speed limit would be in force from Chesterfield's southern edge to just north of New Tupton. (Image: North East Derbyshire District Council)

“I’m not privy to the cost of going down that route but I don’t understand why they’re not pursuing a compulsory purchase option like they would with any other piece of infrastructure. They say the costs would outweigh the benefits but I don’t think this will have the impact they think it will.

“While I’m supportive of new housing, the infrastructure has to come with it. It’s the same story that keeps on happening. All these things get promised then thrown out of the window. I don’t think it’s acceptable, and I don’t think residents will accept it either.”

Elsewhere on the political spectrum Wingerworth’s Green councillor Frank Adlington-Stringer has his own reservations.

He said: “Lots of residents have raised concerns with me that this might be more of a hindrance than a help.

“Maybe in time people will come to learn the benefits but I think it’s positive the consultation is out there to hear from those who use the road the most. As ever, I’ll be led by what residents tell me they do or don’t want.”

He added: “For me there’s a larger problem with the A61 that’s not being dealt with, and that needs wholesale change. All these housing estates are being built alongside it and they’re just plonked out there like desert settlements without infrastructure to keep up with the scale of growth – so of course people are getting in their cars, leading to the congestions issues we see.

Councillor Frank Adlington-Stringer, who represents Wingerworth and the Green Party, says transport issues along A61 corridor demand much more than traffic lights. (Photo: Contributed)

“We’re not giving them shops or bus stops, or reopening the old stations. A patchwork solution to problems along the route will leave more people upset. We’re not going to solve this without really investing in public transport and getting more people moving from A to B collectively.”

Reaction to the plans has been just as mixed on social media.

There has been support from the likes of Facebook user Jason Brough, who said: “Something needs to be done to make it easier to get onto Derby Road, especially at rush hour.

“Also, crossing the road is dangerous. Make it a 40 or 30 zone for safety. People drive like loonies around there. It's not safe at the moment.”

But others have questioned the council’s thinking, and backed alternative solutions, such as Simon Coy, who said: “Whilst I understand that it’s probably tricky for drivers to turn right at peak times coming out of Mill Lane, it seems overkill to create another set of traffic lights on the A61 which will add to congestion.

“Those living on Mill Lane can turn left at busy times and then go around the roundabout to access the north bound carriageway.”

Lisa Jones said: “I use the Nottingham Drive junction everyday. If they just reduced the speed to 40mph on Derby Road, would be no need for the traffic lights as you can pull out.

“The traffic lights could end up causing a serious accident because of location and the lay of the road on the approach to them from the Tupton roundabout.”

The public consultation is open until Friday, June 20. If approved, the work would move to a more detailed design stage in July, then procurement and construction would follow in 2025/2026 with an expected construction period of two to three months.

For more information and the consultation questionnaire, go to https://tinyurl.com/ym9dkfkw.

