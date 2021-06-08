‘We are worried’: Wingerworth youngsters launch petition to make A61 safer

The children decided to start their campaign after a three-car crash outside their home on Derby Road, Wingerworth.

In their petition, 15-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Maddi, 11-year-old Billy and 10-year-old Eddy state: “We saw a man bleeding at the side of the road while our neighbours were trying to look after him.

Speed checks on the A61.

“We are worried.

“We have seen accidents continue to keep happening along this road – and we know more will happen in future if nothing is done to manage the traffic in a safer way.

“No one, especially children our age, should have to witness a car crash and see people seriously injured – but we do see this and we want to prevent the injuries happening in the first place.

“We know that there may be a reduction in speed limit – but we don't feel this is enough to actually slow people down and therefore we hope Derbyshire County Council (DCC) will look at additional safety precautions.

More than 100 people have so far signed the children's petition.

“There is also a problem with a lack of safe crossing places along the A61.

“When we go to enjoy the Avenue Washlands, we struggle to cross the road safely, so we are sure other children and families must too.”

The petition – which people can sign at https://bit.ly/3v4KUM2 – calls for DCC to install average speed cameras along the A61 between Birdholme and Clay Cross and install safe crossings in different places along A61.

The youngsters’ mum Vyki said: “I'm really proud of my children for caring about this issue and taking it seriously.

“They want a change and are prepared to make it happen.”

Local Liberal Democrat Councillor Ross Shipman said: “It’s refreshing to see young people actively getting involved in making our area safer for residents.

“We all know the A61 is a car park during rush hour, but I constantly receive reports from local residents of crashes, near misses and speeding along this stretch.

“Something needs to be done to better manage the traffic and improve road and pedestrian safety.”

A DCC spokesperson said: “Local members are keen to discuss a potential range of options to deal with the multiplicity of traffic issues affecting the A61, and there are continuing discussions about these options with the local MP.”