Police reveal what happened at Chesterfield shopping complex

Four people – including a 16-year-old boy – have been arrested after a robbery in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:26 pm

Multiple police cars attended the shopping complex at Littlemoor in Newbold on Monday afternoon.

A police helicopter was also seen and heard circling the area.

The shops at Littlemoor, Chesterfield. Picture from Google for illustrative purposes only.

Derbyshire Constabulary has now issued details about the incident.

A force spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times on Tuesday afternoon: “Officers were called just after 2pm to a report that two women had been in a car outside the Littlemoor Centre when a group of people had approached them, taken the car keys and threatened them.

“The women left the car and the group got in, colliding with the Spa shop before driving off.

“The car was later found abandoned in Mill Street.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the robbery – three remain in custody today.

“They are two women aged 40 and 30 and a 30-year-old man.

“A 16-year-old boy was also arrested but he has been released on bail.”

