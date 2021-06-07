Chesterfield girl spreads joy with Pride Month display

A little girl from Chesterfield is marking Pride Month with a colourful display.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 7th June 2021, 5:54 pm

Four-year-old Ismay Bowyer, a pupil at Mary Swanwick Primary School, used chalk to brighten up a wall outside her home for Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Her mum Kirsty said: “She started to chalk her wall last year in lockdown to make people happy and was keen to to do it again.

Ismay Bowyer on her Pride Month wall.

“We had spoken about love and happiness and Pride Month, and Ismay had seen the Pride coloured flag.

“Ismay started the wall with the help of her daddy and says she is really happy with her beautiful, colourful wall and hope it makes people happy.

“We are so proud of her happy and friendly attitude and her desire to make people smile.”

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honour the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan – when police raided one of the city’s most popular gay clubs, prompting the regulars to fight back courageously in protest.

Well done, Ismay!

Ismay also paid a colourful tribute to the NHS during the first lockdown last year.