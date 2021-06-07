Vehicles and barn destroyed in suspected arson attack in Derbyshire

Officers and firefighters received reports of a blaze at a barn near Church Road, Stanfree, at around 1.40am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Nobody was injured in the fire but the barn and three vehicles were destroyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident.

“It is thought the fire was started deliberately.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious before, during or after the incident.

“Officers are also appealing for anyone in the area who may have captured any activity on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage around that time to contact them.”

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting reference 21000309649.

People can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.