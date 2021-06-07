Derbyshire police concerned for missing teenager
Derbyshire police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:43 pm
Bradie Lucas, 19, is missing from the Somercotes area.
She was last seen at around 6pm on May 19. Officers have now issued a public appeal in the search for her.
Bradie is white, about 5ft 4in and of slim build.
She was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident 1238 of May 24.