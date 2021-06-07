Derbyshire police concerned for missing teenager

Derbyshire police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:43 pm

Bradie Lucas, 19, is missing from the Somercotes area.

MORE: Police investigations ongoing after 'mindless' vandalism at Chesterfield beauty spot

She was last seen at around 6pm on May 19. Officers have now issued a public appeal in the search for her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bradie Lucas.

Bradie is white, about 5ft 4in and of slim build.

She was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident 1238 of May 24.

MORE: Derbyshire pub offers free breakfast to people wearing pyjamas

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.