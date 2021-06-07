Derbyshire police concerned for missing teenager

Bradie Lucas, 19, is missing from the Somercotes area.

She was last seen at around 6pm on May 19. Officers have now issued a public appeal in the search for her.

Bradie Lucas.

Bradie is white, about 5ft 4in and of slim build.

She was wearing a black puffer coat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident 1238 of May 24.