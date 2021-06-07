Police investigations ongoing after 'mindless' vandalism at Chesterfield beauty spot

Thugs torched a decking area at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth on Saturday – leaving residents furious.

The decking, which overlooks one of the ponds, was completely destroyed in the incident.

Contact police if you can help with their enquiries.

It will cost a total of £1,000 to replace it – and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust volunteers have now set up an online fundraising appeal which has already brought in more than £3,000.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police Safer Neighbourhood Team described the incident as ‘mindless’ vandalism and added: “It appears that the composite decking by the pond has been set on fire, not only endangering the wildlife but ruining the area for the people who walk their dogs and others who want to sit and enjoy the scenery.

“We urge you to report those responsible so that we can engage with them and their family.”

On Monday afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times that no arrests had been made so far and added that enquiries were continuing.

Who could do such a thing?

Councillor Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on North East Derbyshire District Council, said he was ‘disgusted’ by the crime.

He added: “If you were involved in this destruction, you should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves.

“If you know anybody who was involved in this, please contact Derbyshire police give them as much information as possible.”

Get in touch with officers on 101, quoting crime occurrence 21*312870.

Police are investigating the crime.