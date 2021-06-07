Derbyshire boozer spared jail for brutal pub attack on older man

Dean West, 49, punched the older man in the stomach according to a witness - then kneed him twice in the face before punching him to the jaw.

Derby Crown Court heard young children also present during the attack at Whitwell’s Holmefield Arms on Boxing Day 2019 shouted and screamed “dad”.

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said West’s victim had visited a “number of pubs” that day and was preparing to go home when the defendant approached him – asking “do you know Nathan?”.

She said: “He then accused him of running whoever Nathan was over - (the victim) didn't know what he was talking about.”

The blows caused bleeding to the older man’s face while he was left with a broken jaw and lost dentures.

Staff at the Whitwell pub immediately barred West and attended to his victim - who declined an ambulance, saying he did not want “any fuss”.

He was treated the following day at hospital.

In a victim impact statement read out in court the victim said: “I’m gutted - I feel like my family and I have been through an ordeal.

“I feel I can no longer go to the local without running into this person and being assaulted again.”

David Webster, defending, said: “After a bad start in life (West) is a family man now. He is full of remorse.”

Judge Shaun Smith QC told West: “Dean West, you are 49 years old.

“You got into trouble when you were younger but not for violence - for reasons known only to yourself you decided to use your fists and he ended up with a broken jaw.

“Thankfully he made a full recovery - although it’s right to say it’s an understatement by him to say that he felt gutted.

“And he feels as though if he goes to the local and sees you there might be a return to trouble.”

“That’s the kind of fear you put into him.”

West, of Franklin Crescent, Whitwell, admitted grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was given an 18-month community order with 24 rehabilitation activity days and a six-month curfew and banned from the Holmefield Arms for 18 months.