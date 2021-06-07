Monday

Met Office long-range forecast for June 11 to June 20

Rather mixed conditions are expected at the start of the period, with a good deal of fine and dry weather around, although equally cloudier conditions and scattered showers, which could be heavy and possibly thundery towards the southeast of the country. Otherwise, temperatures will trend towards the warmer side of average. Towards the end of the period, a trend towards more settled and dry conditions overall, however this accompanied by a risk of some showers and prolonged spells of rain across the far north. Low cloud and sea fog are also likely to develop, throughout this period and affect northern and eastern coastlines. Temperatures are likely to remain average to warmer than average with an increased risk of hot conditions.