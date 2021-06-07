Day-by-day forecast for Chesterfield this week – will warm weather last?
It’s been great weather recently – but how long will it last?
Here’s the latest forecast for Chesterfield from the Met Office for the coming week.
Monday
1pm: cloudy, 21C
2pm: cloudy, 20C
3pm: cloudy, 21C
4pm: cloudy, 21C
5pm: cloudy, 20C
6pm: cloudy, 20C
7pm: cloudy, 20C
8pm: cloudy, 19C
9pm: cloudy, 17C
Tuesday
7am: sunny, 13C
8am: sunny, 14C
9am: sunny, 15C
10am: sunny, 17C
11am: sunny, 18C
12pm: sunny, 19C
1pm: sunny, 20C
2pm: sunny intervals, 21C
3pm: sunny, 3pm
4pm: sunny, 22C
5pm: sunny, 22C
6pm: sunny, 21C
7pm: sunny, 21C
8pm: sunny, 20C
9pm: sunny, 19C
Wednesday
7am: sunny intervals, 14C
10am: sunny, 18C
1pm: sunny intervals, 22C
4pm: cloudy, 22C
7pm: sunny, 21C
Thursday
7am: cloudy, 16C
10am: overcast, 19C
1pm: overcast, 21C
4pm: overcast, 22C
7pm: sunny intervals, 22C
Friday
7am: sunny intervals, 16C
10am: sunny intervals, 19C
1pm: overcast, 21C
4pm: sunny intervals, 22C
7pm: sunny, 21C
Saturday
7am: sunny, 15C
10am: sunny intervals, 18C
1pm: sunny intervals, 21C
4pm: sunny, 22C
7pm: sunny, 21C
Sunday
7am: sunny, 14C
10am: sunny intervals, 19C
1pm: sunny intervals, 23C
4pm: sunny, 24C
7pm: sunny, 24C
Met Office long-range forecast for June 11 to June 20
Rather mixed conditions are expected at the start of the period, with a good deal of fine and dry weather around, although equally cloudier conditions and scattered showers, which could be heavy and possibly thundery towards the southeast of the country. Otherwise, temperatures will trend towards the warmer side of average. Towards the end of the period, a trend towards more settled and dry conditions overall, however this accompanied by a risk of some showers and prolonged spells of rain across the far north. Low cloud and sea fog are also likely to develop, throughout this period and affect northern and eastern coastlines. Temperatures are likely to remain average to warmer than average with an increased risk of hot conditions.
Met Office long-range forecast for June 20 to July 4
A good deal of fine and dry weather is expected across much of the UK for the end of June, although there could be a few showers in places and perhaps some rain in the far north at times. Temperatures are likely to be above average. By the end of June and into early July, conditions will probably become more unsettled with an increasing chance of rain spreading across the UK.