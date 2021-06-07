Day-by-day forecast for Chesterfield this week – will warm weather last?

It’s been great weather recently – but how long will it last?

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:40 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:41 pm

Here’s the latest forecast for Chesterfield from the Met Office for the coming week.

Monday

1pm: cloudy, 21C

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

2pm: cloudy, 20C

3pm: cloudy, 21C

4pm: cloudy, 21C

5pm: cloudy, 20C

6pm: cloudy, 20C

7pm: cloudy, 20C

8pm: cloudy, 19C

9pm: cloudy, 17C

Tuesday

7am: sunny, 13C

8am: sunny, 14C

9am: sunny, 15C

10am: sunny, 17C

11am: sunny, 18C

12pm: sunny, 19C

1pm: sunny, 20C

2pm: sunny intervals, 21C

3pm: sunny, 3pm

4pm: sunny, 22C

5pm: sunny, 22C

6pm: sunny, 21C

7pm: sunny, 21C

8pm: sunny, 20C

9pm: sunny, 19C

Wednesday

7am: sunny intervals, 14C

10am: sunny, 18C

1pm: sunny intervals, 22C

4pm: cloudy, 22C

7pm: sunny, 21C

Thursday

7am: cloudy, 16C

10am: overcast, 19C

1pm: overcast, 21C

4pm: overcast, 22C

7pm: sunny intervals, 22C

Friday

7am: sunny intervals, 16C

10am: sunny intervals, 19C

1pm: overcast, 21C

4pm: sunny intervals, 22C

7pm: sunny, 21C

Saturday

7am: sunny, 15C

10am: sunny intervals, 18C

1pm: sunny intervals, 21C

4pm: sunny, 22C

7pm: sunny, 21C

Sunday

7am: sunny, 14C

10am: sunny intervals, 19C

1pm: sunny intervals, 23C

4pm: sunny, 24C

7pm: sunny, 24C

Met Office long-range forecast for June 11 to June 20

Rather mixed conditions are expected at the start of the period, with a good deal of fine and dry weather around, although equally cloudier conditions and scattered showers, which could be heavy and possibly thundery towards the southeast of the country. Otherwise, temperatures will trend towards the warmer side of average. Towards the end of the period, a trend towards more settled and dry conditions overall, however this accompanied by a risk of some showers and prolonged spells of rain across the far north. Low cloud and sea fog are also likely to develop, throughout this period and affect northern and eastern coastlines. Temperatures are likely to remain average to warmer than average with an increased risk of hot conditions.

Met Office long-range forecast for June 20 to July 4

A good deal of fine and dry weather is expected across much of the UK for the end of June, although there could be a few showers in places and perhaps some rain in the far north at times. Temperatures are likely to be above average. By the end of June and into early July, conditions will probably become more unsettled with an increasing chance of rain spreading across the UK.

