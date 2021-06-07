Opinion: I worry about those who refuse their Covid vaccine

From start to finish, I found the whole process to be so slick and well-organised.

Getting the jab itself was painless – and I only had a few aches the day after.

More than 40 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. More than 27 million have had their second jab.

I wanted to use these colum inches this week to thank every single person involved in the vaccine roll-out – and to urge people to get their jabs when it’s their turn.

Latest NHS data shows Derbyshire has now administered Covid-19 vaccines to three out of every four (77.86 per cent) of all the county and city’s adults, and just over half (52.15 per cent) of all adults have now had both doses. Remarkable!

As I write, the latest statistics on the Government’s website show there were zero coronavirus patients in Chesterfield Royal Hospital on June 1.

And there were zero Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test recorded in Chesterfield on the latest date, June 5.

I know the vast majority of people are willing to get their free jabs – but since the roll-out started six months ago, some have refused.

On social media recently, I saw one person say they’re not having what they call ‘the Bill Gates’ death vaccine’…

I do worry for those who refuse to be vaccinated against a potentially deadly disease.

According to the NHS, the Covid-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Research has shown the vaccines:

- significantly reduce the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19

- reduce the risk of getting symptoms of Covid-19

- will help reduce the risk of catching and spreading Covid-19

At the weekend, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the majority of people going into hospital right now are unvaccinated.

It’s also important to stress that people should get their second jab when invited.

According to the NHS, the first dose should give people good protection from three or four weeks after they’ve had it. Two doses, however, offer stronger and longer-lasting protection.

So the message is simple but very important – when it’s your turn, do the right thing for yourself and others, and get your jabs.