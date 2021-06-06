Fundraising appeal after decking area at popular Chesterfield beauty spot destroyed

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust volunteers have set up the appeal following the incident at the Avenue Nature Reserve and Washlands on Saturday, June 5.

The decking, which overlooks one of the ponds was completely destroyed in the incident, and it will cost a total of £1,000 to replace it.

Fundraiser Steph Duffy said: “The lovely trails and ponds help to encourage biodiversity in the area, which was once a barren uninhabitable wasteland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decking area was destroyed

"Sadly, a fire was lit in the nature reserve which has completely destroyed the decking surrounding one of the ponds. This decking was built completely by volunteers and it was provided great access to the water, allowing visitors to watch the ducks and little ducklings that call the pond home.

"This is such a tragedy and it’s so sad that this part of the reserve will not be accessible for a considerable amount of time now.

“It really is such a beautiful place, so I am hoping to raise money to donate to the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, so we can buy replacement decking and rebuild the pathway, allowing visitors to enjoy this area of the reserve once more.”

The popular nature reserve, at Mill Lane, Wingerworth, attracts a wide range of birds, including tufted duck, wigeon, snipe and little grebe as well as skylarks, yellowhammer and nesting warblers.

Water voles, great crested newts and dragonflies have also made their homes there.

To contribute to the fundraiser, click here.