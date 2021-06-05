Shocking image shows full extent of M1 lorry crash in Derbyshire that caused 3 hour tailbacks
Derbyshire roads policing have published a shocking image of one of the smashed-up lorries involved in a huge collision on the M1 yesterday.
The crash between three lorries on the motorway Junction 29 North Exit Slip caused three hours of tailbacks along the M1.
It comes after the vehicles collided at around 3pm on Friday, June 4 – forcing all northbound lanes betwen Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 29 for Chesterfield to close.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed the driver of the lorry pictured suffered ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries in the three-vehicle pile up.
The section of the M1 later reopened at around 6pm the same day.
In a tweet, the policing unit wrote: “M1 J29 North Exit Slip. Serious but not life threatening injury to the driver of this lorry.
"Apologies to those caught up in 3 hour tailbacks, the nature of the crash and goods carried on vehicles involved meant the road was completely shut for a long time. “#DriveToArrive”.